Left Menu

Bajaj Auto reports 10 pc dip in Nov sales

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 11:18 IST
Bajaj Auto reports 10 pc dip in Nov sales
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent decline in its total wholesales at 3,79,276 units in November 2021.

The company had dispatched 4,22,240 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales last month fell 20 per cent to 1,58,755 units against 1,98,933 units in November last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The total two-wheeler sales slipped 12 per cent to 3,38,473 units compared to 3,84,993 units sold in the year-ago period. However, the total commercial vehicle sales increased by 10 per cent to 40,803 units from 37,247 units in the same month last year, the company said.

The total exports last month, however, witnessed a marginal decline of 1 per cent to 2,20,521 units against 2,23,307 units sold in the corresponding month last year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021