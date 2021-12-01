Left Menu

Malaysia bans travellers from countries deemed at risk from Omicron

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 01-12-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 11:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Malaysia will temporarily ban the entry of travellers from countries that have reported the Omicron coronavirus variant or are considered high-risk, its health ministry said on Wednesday.

It will also delay plans to set up so-called Vaccinated Travel Lanes with those countries, minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters.

