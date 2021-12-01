Malaysia bans travellers from countries deemed at risk from Omicron
Malaysia will temporarily ban the entry of travellers from countries that have reported the Omicron coronavirus variant or are considered high-risk, its health ministry said on Wednesday.
It will also delay plans to set up so-called Vaccinated Travel Lanes with those countries, minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters.
