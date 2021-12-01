Left Menu

Now, Sabarimala devotees can make digital payment at 'e-hundi'

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-12-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 12:19 IST
Now, Sabarimala devotees can make digital payment at 'e-hundi'
  • Country:
  • India

As the annual pilgrimage is progressing at the famed Lord Ayyappa temple here, Travancore Devaswom Board, the apex temple body, has made arrangements for devotees to offer 'e-kanikka' at the electronic hundi collection in the temple complex and nearby areas.

As in the previous years, the arrangements for the digital payment was made in association with the Dhanlaxmi Bank, the official bankers of the TDB this year also.

Devotees can make the payment through Google Pay and the QR code for this has been displayed at several places including the Sannidhanam, the temple complex and Nilakkal on the foothills.

''As many as 22 QR codes have been put on display in various points. Devotees can also remit the kanikka amount through the dedicated Google Pay number,'' TDB executive officer V Krishnakumar Warrier said.

Steps would be taken to display more QR codes at various places along the Sabarimala pilgrimage route.

Meanwhile, a new batch of police personnel took charge at the temple complex to ensure the safety and security of devotees and the management of crowds at the Sannidhanam.

A total of 265 officers are deployed for crowd management alone at the hill shrine complex besides another batch of 300 personnel which comprises intelligence officers, commandos, bomb squad experts, quick response team members and the rapid response and disaster management teams from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, a TDB statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021