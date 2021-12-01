Left Menu

Kia christens upcoming new model for Indian market as Carens

Kia Carens is an outcome of great efforts to find and reflect what Indian customers really want by emphasising a family-oriented premium vehicle that harmonises high-tech features with practicality, it added.The Carens will offer a unique combination of a large family vehicle with the boldness of an SUV, as well as Kias signature innovative and smart technology, the company stated.The new model will be produced at the companys Anantapur Andhra Pradesh based manufacturing facility.Kia Carens will make its world premiere in India on December 16 and will be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 12:55 IST
Kia christens upcoming new model for Indian market as Carens
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Kia India on Wednesday said it has named its upcoming new model for the Indian market as Carens.

The model, which the company refers to as a recreational vehicle (RV), is set to be launched in the first quarter of next year.

The name, Carens, is based on the concept of 'Car + Renaissance', which signifies the beginning of a new era of cars, Kia India said in a statement.

With the introduction of Carens, the automaker is set to revolutionise the market by creating a new segment for modern Indian families, it added.

“We are really excited to bring our fourth product for the Indian market, the Kia Carens. Kia wants to offer a premium and comfortable family RV that has a three-row seating configuration and features fitting in perfectly with India's urban lifestyle and road conditions.

“We are confident that the Kia Carens will prove to be a game-changer, and it is all set to shake up a few segments,'' Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park noted.

The automaker said with Carens, it is addressing the unmet needs of Indian customers by offering innovative and inspiring experiences that will redefine family commuting in the country. Kia Carens is an outcome of great efforts to find and reflect what Indian customers really want by emphasising a family-oriented premium vehicle that harmonises high-tech features with practicality, it added.

''The Carens will offer a unique combination of a large family vehicle with the boldness of an SUV, as well as Kia's signature innovative and smart technology,'' the company stated.

The new model will be produced at the company's Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) based manufacturing facility.

Kia Carens will make its world premiere in India on December 16 and will be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021