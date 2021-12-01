Kia christens upcoming new model for Indian market as Carens

Automaker Kia India on Wednesday said it has named its upcoming new model for the Indian market as Carens.

The model, which the company refers to as a recreational vehicle (RV), is set to be launched in the first quarter of next year.

The name, Carens, is based on the concept of 'Car + Renaissance', which signifies the beginning of a new era of cars, Kia India said in a statement.

With the introduction of Carens, the automaker is set to revolutionise the market by creating a new segment for modern Indian families, it added.

“We are really excited to bring our fourth product for the Indian market, the Kia Carens. Kia wants to offer a premium and comfortable family RV that has a three-row seating configuration and features fitting in perfectly with India's urban lifestyle and road conditions.

“We are confident that the Kia Carens will prove to be a game-changer, and it is all set to shake up a few segments,'' Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park noted.

The automaker said with Carens, it is addressing the unmet needs of Indian customers by offering innovative and inspiring experiences that will redefine family commuting in the country. Kia Carens is an outcome of great efforts to find and reflect what Indian customers really want by emphasising a family-oriented premium vehicle that harmonises high-tech features with practicality, it added.

''The Carens will offer a unique combination of a large family vehicle with the boldness of an SUV, as well as Kia's signature innovative and smart technology,'' the company stated.

The new model will be produced at the company's Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) based manufacturing facility.

Kia Carens will make its world premiere in India on December 16 and will be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

