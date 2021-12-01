Left Menu

Ahmedabad civic body offers Rs 60,000 smartphone to lure people for COVID-19 vaccination

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-12-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 13:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to encourage citizens to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Ahmedabad civic body has come up with a lucky draw scheme, announcing that its winner, who has taken the second dose of vaccine, will get a smartphone worth Rs 60,000.

Those who take their second jabs of COVID-19 vaccine between December 1 and 7 will be eligible for the scheme and one winner will be later declared through the lucky draw, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The city civic body in Gujarat has from time-to-time come up with schemes to lure people eligible for vaccination to take their second dose of vaccine in order to achieve the target of 100 per cent inoculation. The AMC had earlier distributed packets of one litre of edible oil to thousands of beneficiaries, especially from slums in the city.

So far, 78.7 lakh people have received vaccine doses in the city, including 47.7 lakh people who have taken the first dose and 31.0 lakh who have taken both the jabs, the AMC's health department said.

Those who have not taken even a single dose of vaccine and those due for the second dose will be prohibited from entering public areas, like gardens, zoo and museums, as well as private residential and commercial areas, the AMC said.

With effect from Wednesday, the civic body has also restricted the entry of such people to the urban/community health centres and hospitals run by it, the civic body said. The AMC has set up points at the entrances of all its health centres and hospitals to check the status of COVID-19 vaccination of visitors. If a visitor (except a patient) is due for the vaccine dose, he/she will be given the shot at the centre before being allowed to enter the premises, it said.

Even patients, suffering from other illnesses, who are due for COVID-19 vaccination, will be counselled to take the jabs after recovery and their vaccination status will be recorded in their medical case papers, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

