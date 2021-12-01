TVS Motor sales fall 15 pc in Nov

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a 15 per cent decline in total sales at 2,72,693 units for November 2021.

The company had sold 3,22,709 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.

The total two-wheelers sales stood at 2,57,863 units last month, against 3,11,519 units in November 2020, down 17 per cent, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,75,940 units in November 2021 compared to 2,47,789 units in the same month last year, a decline of 29 per cent. Motorcycle sales were at 1,40,097 units as against 1,33,531 units in the year-ago month. Scooter sales stood at 75,022 units compared to 1,06,196 units in November 2020, the company said.

Three-wheeler sales last month grew 33 per cent to 14,830 units from 11,190 units a year ago, it added.

TVS Motor said its exports surged 30 per cent to 96,000 units last month compared to 74,074 units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler exports rose 29 per cent to 81,923 units in November 2021 against 63,730 units in the same month last year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)