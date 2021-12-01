Left Menu

China to ban loophole used by tech firms for foreign IPOs - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-12-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 13:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, closing a loophole used by the country's tech industry to raise capital from overseas investors, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

