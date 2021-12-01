Kerala govt to sign agreement with Union Surface Transport and Railway ministries to build bridges at level crossings

The Kerala government on Wednesday said it has decided to enter into a tripartite agreement with the Union Ministries of Surface Transport and Railways for construction of railway overbridges and underbridges to reduce the number of level crossings in the state.

The state cabinet took a decision to this effect, an official release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

It said that there are 428 level crossings in the state of which 143 have the highest traffic flow.

The tripartite agreement or MoU would be signed to reduce the number of the level crossings with the high traffic flow by constructing overbridges and underbridges, the release said.

As part of this, the cabinet directed the Public Works Department to prepare a list of the places where such overbridges and underbridges have to be built, it said and added that the list would be forwarded to the Union Surface Transport Ministry within one month of signing of the agreement.

