Left Menu

VE Commercial Vehicles sales rise 10 pc to 4,085 units in Nov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 13:37 IST
VE Commercial Vehicles sales rise 10 pc to 4,085 units in Nov
  • Country:
  • India

Eicher Motors Ltd on Wednesday said its joint venture with Volvo VECV posted a 10.1 per cent increase in total sales at 4,085 units in November 2021.

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV), an unlisted subsidiary, had sold 3,710 units in the same month last year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Eicher trucks and busses sales grew 3.1 per cent to 3,184 units last month against 3,088 units in November 2020.

Exports of Eicher brand of commercial vehicles stood at 783 units, compared to 473 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 65.5 per cent, the company said.

Sales of Volvo trucks and busses were down 20.8 per cent at 118 units last month as against 149 units in November 2020, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021