Royal Enfield ties up with Belstaff for exclusive range of apparel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 13:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it has joined hands with British brand Belstaff to market an exclusive range of apparel.

Launched in 1924, Belstaff is one of the leading British Heritage brands, known worldwide for its high-performance outerwear and jackets.

"As we celebrate our 120th anniversary this year, we have exciting plans to further take these experiences a notch above with a series of collaborations that resonate with our heritage and legacy.

"In line with this idea, we are delighted to collaborate with another iconic British brand- Belstaff to commemorate the special milestone with an exclusive line of apparel celebrating our glorious journey,'' Royal Enfield National Business Head - North and West India & Global Head - Apparel Business Puneet Sood said in a statement.

With this collaboration, the company aims to write a new chapter in the brand history that celebrates the spirit of riding, he added.

The limited-edition Belstaff Capsule collection launches today in India and will be available exclusively on the company's online store and dealerships until the stock lasts, Royal Enfield noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

