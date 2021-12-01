Left Menu

TN buses start plying to Kerala

01-12-2021
After a gap of over 21 months, government buses started plying to Kerala from the city from Wednesday, much to the delight of the general public.

According to Transport department sources, buses were plying to Palakkad, Kochi, Munnar, Thrissur and there was good response from the public, who travelled by trains all these days.

Bus services were stopped due to increased cases of Covid-19 in Kerala and it commenced after the Tamil Nadu government announced resumption of services on Tuesday.

District Collector G S Sameeran asked people to be alert while travelling by wearing face masks and using sanitisers.

He also said that it would be mandatory for those coming from Kerala by car and other transport, to ensure certificates that they had taken two doses of Covid vaccine and also undergone RTPCR tests, which will be checked at Walayar check post.

Meanwhile, buses also started plying from nearby Nilgiris district, particularly from Gudalur on the border to Wayanad, Sultan Bathery. A few buses from Perinthalamanna and Mannarkad from Kerala also arrived in Gudalur.

