IWIL India in partnership with Tech SuperGirl and AWS ID & E brings India's biggest startup acceleration program - 'TechXelerate'

NEW DELHI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Women's Institutional League (IWIL) India is a leading advocate for accelerating and empowering women in academia businesses and entrepreneurs in India.

IWIL India, in partnership with Amazon ID & E and Tech SuperGirl has launched one of the nation's largest program, TechXelerate to accelerate women into tech and entrepreneurship in India. The outreach of this program will be with 20 incubating partners such as Amazon ID & E, FICCI Flo, CIBA, TIDES, Wadhwani Foundation, StartUp India, ISB DLabs, Kerala Startup Mission, TiE Surat and IIM - Udaipur and many more. Through this program, the organization aims to capacitate women in business and academia through entrepreneurship incubation and digital literacy programs and bring more women into technology and business.

This program has been running for a month and would include 15 states and 800+ women entrepreneurs across 30 cities in India and 20 outreach partners covering more than 5 million eyeballs with an emphasis on deep tech startup incubation, diversity, inclusion, and incubation for women startups in energy, e-commerce, edutech, social commerce, data analytics, etc. More than 60 entrepreneurs out of 450 will be eligible for $5000 AWS credits on completion of all 4 sessions of this program.

With more than 85 Ed-tech and corporate partners, IWIL India, under its flagship programme Tech SuperGirl, is working for women in technology, academia and business towards helping build startups across Southeast Asia. We focus on tech basically such as Blockchain, ed-tech, AI, Data Analytics, Healthcare technologies, e-commerce and clean energy etc.

The Programme has seen industry veterans such as Rajesh Yabaji - Founder & CEO, Blackbuck, Ameera Shah - Metropolitan Healthcare, Sameer Nigam - CEO, Phonepe, Sangeeta Reddy - Joint Managing Director - Apollo Hospitals, Chetna Gala Sinha - Founder of Mann Deshi Foundation, Malika Sadani - Founder & CEO, The Moms Co.

The four week cohort that was attended by more than 450 women had the following programme schedule: • Entrepreneurship Mindset & Starting up, fundamentals of being an entrepreneur - Week 1 • Product launch & growth - Week 2 • Pitching & Fundraising - Week 3 • Culture & Hiring - Week 4 Click here to know more about the cohort -https://techsupergirl.club/techxelerate-accelerator-program-for-women-led-tech-startups/ Ms. Deepa Sayal - Chief patron of IWIL India who also happens to be CEO of Tech SuperGirl stated, ''We make an undaunted commitment to excel, capacitate and nurture women in business and academia through Diversity & Inclusion, Digital Equity, Startup Incubation. We envision to capacitate 5 million women in technology and skill building by 2025 and aspire to build and contribute to the Aatamanirbhar Bharat towards women in India through digital literacy programs and entrepreneurial incubation across the country.'' Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1698799/TechXelerate.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)