Left Menu

Hong Kong shares close higher on bargain hunting

Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Wednesday after falling to their lowest level in more than a year in the previous session, as bargain hunters bought the dips on tech and financial shares.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 14:20 IST
Hong Kong shares close higher on bargain hunting
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Wednesday after falling to their lowest level in more than a year in the previous session, as bargain hunters bought the dips on tech and financial shares. The Hang Seng index rose 0.8% to 23,658.92, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.7% to 8,426.24.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.5%. Food delivery company Meituan rebounded from an almost eight-week low, rising 2.8%, and Tencent Holdings gained 2.1%. ** However, Alibaba Group extended losses and closed down 1.3%. The tech giant has lost more than 20% after it missed quarterly revenue expectations and forecast a slow growth.

** Financials climbed 1% after three consecutive sessions of declines. ** Energy shares jumped 2.7%, with Chinese coal miners leading the gains, buoyed by supply concerns as coal imports from Mongolia were disrupted by the recent outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

** Hong Kong-listed gambling stocks tumbled for a third straight day, weighed down by the arrests of 11 people in Macau over alleged links to cross-border gambling and money laundering. ** Worries over a crackdown in the world's largest gambling hub grew as embattled gambling group Suncity Group Holdings closed all of its VIP gaming rooms in Macau after its chairman was arrested.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.1%, as traders decided Tuesday's declines, which sent the benchmark to its lowest since November 2020, had gone too far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021