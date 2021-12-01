Left Menu

Tata Motors reports 25 pc increase in total sales in Nov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 14:23 IST
Tata Motors said its total sales increased by 25 percent to 62,192 units in November as compared to the same month last year.

The company had dispatched 49,650 units in November 2020.

The automaker posted a 21 percent increase in its domestic wholesales at 58,073 as compared with 47,859 units in the year-ago period.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 29,778 units in November, as compared to 21,641 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 32,245 units, up 15 percent from 27,982 units in November 2020, it added.

