Left Menu

Nissan wholesales surge 60pc to 5,605 units in Nov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 14:51 IST
Nissan wholesales surge 60pc to 5,605 units in Nov
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Nissan India on Wednesday said its total wholesales jumped around 60 percent to 5,605 units in November compared to 3,502 units in the same month of last year.

The company said its domestic sales last month stood at 2,651 units, compared with 1,017 units in November 2020. Exports were at 2,954 units as against 2,485 units in the year-ago period.

"Since launch, the all-new Magnite has received 73,000 plus bookings, the customer response for the game changer SUV has been phenomenal with 31 percent of bookings coming from the digital ecosystem,'' Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

The company's focus is on customer experience by providing the customers the lowest cost of ownership and has also added 18 service stations towards customer assurance, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021