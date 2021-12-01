Nissan wholesales surge 60pc to 5,605 units in Nov

Automaker Nissan India on Wednesday said its total wholesales jumped around 60 percent to 5,605 units in November compared to 3,502 units in the same month of last year.

The company said its domestic sales last month stood at 2,651 units, compared with 1,017 units in November 2020. Exports were at 2,954 units as against 2,485 units in the year-ago period.

"Since launch, the all-new Magnite has received 73,000 plus bookings, the customer response for the game changer SUV has been phenomenal with 31 percent of bookings coming from the digital ecosystem,'' Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

The company's focus is on customer experience by providing the customers the lowest cost of ownership and has also added 18 service stations towards customer assurance, he added.

