Medtronic India is Now Great Place to Work-Certified from November 2021 to November 2022

India Medtronic Private Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), today announced that they have been Great Place to Work – Certified™. India Medtronic Pvt Ltd. earned this acknowledgment by surpassing the threshold of Trust Index© under the category of 'Large Organizations' (more than 500 employees). The certification is valid from November 2021 – November 2022.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is considered the gold standard in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures and reflects High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ within organizations globally. The certification process involves participation in the Trust Index© employee survey and meeting the required threshold score.

Some key highlights from the survey: This is the third time Medtronic India has been certified as a great workplace.

91% employees feel they are treated fairly at work.

90% employees feel proud to share with others that they work for Medtronic.

90% employees feel they are treated fairly, regardless of their race, caste, or gender.

Other top areas of strength identified included: • Possessing management competence • Being able to make a difference • Making employees feel welcome •Delivering satisfactory customer service “Medtronic has been consistently driven by a bold and impactful attitude, reflected both in our actions and our spirit. We are thrilled to receive the Great Place to Work certification, and it testifies to the enriching learning culture and vibrant employee communities that comprise our organization. This survey has enabled us to appreciate our strengths and identify focus areas for improvement. We will continue to work on actionable insights and recommendations, fostering a vibrant, healthy and cooperative culture in our workplace that is driven by innovation and purpose of saving lives,” said Madan Krishnan, vice president and managing director, Medtronic India.

The organizations that are Great Place to Work – Certified™ are further considered eligible for the Best Workplaces List.

About Great Place to Work® As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture. In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL.

About Medtronic Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more.

Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for all. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

