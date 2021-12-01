Mahindra total sales dip 6 pc in November

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday reported a 6 per cent decline in total sales at 40,102 units in November.

The company had sold 42,731 units in November 2020, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales were up 7 per cent to 19,458 units last month, compared to 18,212 units in November 2020.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 17,543 vehicles in the domestic market last month, as against 22,883 units in November 2020, a drop of 23 per cent.

Exports increased by 90 per cent to 3,101 units last month as against 1,636 units in the year-ago month.

''Our growth in SUVs continues with an 8 per cent increase in the month of November. The demand remains strong across our product portfolio of SUVs, pickups, and small commercial vehicles,'' M&M Chief Executive Officer Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

Momentum in exports continues with a 90 per cent growth, he added.

''The issues around semiconductor related parts continue to remain a challenge for the industry. We are monitoring the situation closely and taking appropriate steps,” Nakra noted.

