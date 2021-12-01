Left Menu

Number of pedestrians killed in road accidents during 2020 fell to 23,483: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 16:07 IST
The number of pedestrians killed in road accidents in India during the calendar year 2020 fell to 23,483, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said a total of 25,858 pedestrians were killed in road accidents during the calendar year 2019.

The minister added that while the total number of persons killed in road accident in calendar year 2020 stood at 1,31,714, that in calendar year 2019 was at 1,51,113.

Gadkari said the ministry obtains information and data on accidents and death from state police.

Elaborating further, the minister said that to prevent the road accidents and save lives, the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019 passed by Parliament, focuses on road safety, and includes, inter-alia, hike in penalties for traffic violations, electronic monitoring of the same and enhanced penalties for juvenile driving, among others.

''However, no study on why pedestrian deaths happen is available or has been conducted.

''Generally, such deaths occur due to pedestrians not following norms laid down for walking along roads or trying to cross roads during traffic. Accidents also occur due to over-speeding vehicles,'' he said.

Asked whether the government is planning to increase the speed limits for vehicles of different categories on roads, especially on expressways, the minister said, ''No such proposal is under consideration with this ministry.'' PTI BKS HRS hrs

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

