Left Menu

Honda Cars India Senior VP resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 16:28 IST
Honda Cars India Senior VP resigns
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday said its Senior Vice-President and Director, Marketing & Sales Rajesh Goel has resigned citing personal reasons and to pursue interests outside the company.

Goel, who has been a part of HCIL since inception, will step down from his position on December 24, 2021, and Yuichi Murata will take charge as Director, Marketing and Sales.

''It is true that Rajesh Goel has tendered his resignation for personal reasons and decided to pursue other interests outside the organisation,'' a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Goel has been a part of HCIL ever since its inception, the spokesperson said adding, he has ''made an invaluable contribution to our business while leading several critical functions in the company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours''. He will step down from his position on December 24, 2021. ''It has been decided, Yuichi Murata will take charge as Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd,'' the spokesperson added.

Goel's departure comes at a time when Honda is struggling in the Indian passenger vehicles market. Last year in December, the company had announced closure of manufacturing operations at its Greater Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh as part of realignment of manufacturing operations with the goal of improving business efficiency.

With it, the company also discontinued CR-V and Civic models in the country. Both the models were manufactured at the plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021