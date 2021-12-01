Left Menu

L&T's manufacturing facility in Hazira renamed

Larsen Toubro LT on Wednesday said its manufacturing facility in Hazira, Surat, has been renamed as A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex.LTs board of directors has unanimously decided to honour the role that its Chairman A M Naik has played in transforming the company and, specifically in setting up the large facility at Hazira, near Surat, by naming it A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex, S N Subrahmanyan, the CEO MD of LT, said.A brief function was held at the facility in the presence of senior LT executives and government officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 16:40 IST
L&T's manufacturing facility in Hazira renamed
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its manufacturing facility in Hazira, Surat, has been renamed as A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex.

''L&T's board of directors has unanimously decided to honour the role that its Chairman A M Naik has played in transforming the company and, specifically in setting up the large facility at Hazira, near Surat, by naming it 'A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex','' S N Subrahmanyan, the CEO & MD of L&T, said.

A brief function was held at the facility in the presence of senior L&T executives and government officials. ''I am overwhelmed at this gesture by the company's leadership team. I feel it is a wonderful acknowledgement of the contribution in transforming marshland into a complex that can be described as the pride of the nation. Hazira is an affirmation that L&T will manufacture equipment for critical sectors of the economy and continue to make things that make India proud,'' Naik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021