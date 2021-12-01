L&T's manufacturing facility in Hazira renamed

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its manufacturing facility in Hazira, Surat, has been renamed as A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex.

''L&T's board of directors has unanimously decided to honour the role that its Chairman A M Naik has played in transforming the company and, specifically in setting up the large facility at Hazira, near Surat, by naming it 'A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex','' S N Subrahmanyan, the CEO & MD of L&T, said.

A brief function was held at the facility in the presence of senior L&T executives and government officials. ''I am overwhelmed at this gesture by the company's leadership team. I feel it is a wonderful acknowledgement of the contribution in transforming marshland into a complex that can be described as the pride of the nation. Hazira is an affirmation that L&T will manufacture equipment for critical sectors of the economy and continue to make things that make India proud,'' Naik said.

