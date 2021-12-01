Omicron: CIAL to step up testing facilities

The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Wednesday decided to scale up COVID testing facilities for international arriving passengers, as part of efforts to keep vigil against the new variant, Omicron.

The airport operator will be able to facilitate 700 covid tests in an hour from Thursday onwards, an official statement said here.

A meeting chaired by CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS decided to incorporate both rapid PCR and RTPCR tests to ensure hustle-free passenger movement in the international arrival area.

In addition to the current capacity of 350 RTPCR tests per hour, the same number of rapid PCR testing facilities will be arranged, it said.

As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all passengers arriving from risk countries have to be tested at the airport and will have to wait at the holding area till the result comes.

Health authorities informed that the results of the RTPCR test could be delivered in 5 hours whereas that of Rapid PCR would be delivered in 30 minutes.

Passengers would have the option to choose the test as per their requirements and they have to pay the testing charge as prescribed by the government.

If the result turns out to be negative, passengers can leave the airport and have to be in quarantine for 7 days, it said.

A special holding area has been set up for passengers to wait at the terminal to get the results. There would be special immigration counters functioning for the passengers arriving from the countries enlisted in the risk category, the statement said adding that there will be an in-flight announcement to inform the passengers about the testing procedures.

Airport Director ACK Nair, Executive Director A M Shabeer, Operations general manager C Dinesh Kumar, District Medical Officer V Jayasree, Nodal Officer M M Haneesh, Airline Operators Committee Chairperson Sharmila Toms, CIASF Commandant Sunit Sharma, and various agencies at the airport also attended the meeting.

