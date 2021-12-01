EU global investment plan a "true alternative" to China's -EU exec
The European Union's plan to invest 300 billion euros globally in infrastructure is a true alternative to China's Belt and Road initiative and a better offer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
"Indeed, countries ... need better and different offers (to China's initiative)," von der Leyen told a news conference.
"It is a true alternative," she said.
