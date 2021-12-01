D P S Negi assumes charge as member (finance) of Prasar Bharati

Senior bureaucrat D P S Negi on Wednesday took over as a member (finance) of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

Negi, a former Indian Economic Services Officer of the 1985 batch, has been appointed as a member (finance) in the largest public broadcaster of the country, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, an official statement said.

This is a tribute to the dynamism and leadership demonstrated by Negi in his illustrious career spanning over 36 years.

During his career, across various ministries and departments, Negi has been awarded with various accolades and achievements.

Prior to his appointment in Prasar Bharti, Negi was principal advisor, Ministry of Labour & Employment, and has just superannuated on November 30, 2021. He was also looking after the full-time charge of the chief labour commissioner (central).

He was also the director-general of Labour Bureau for more than one year, where he transformed the bureau's functioning, brought in many forward-looking reforms in the labour sector and modern techniques and IT-enabled tools so that the government makes data-driven policies.

His major contribution there is to start five all-India surveys — All India Survey on Domestic Workers; All India Survey on Migrant Workers; All India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey; All India Survey on employment generated by professionals; and All India Survey on employment in transport sector.

Out of these, three of the surveys have already started the field work and a huge data gap will be filled in the country. Besides, Negi has been credited with leading the synchronisation of the acts to amalgamate into the four codes apart from various other proactive reforms in the labour sector in India.

As advisor finance (MSME), a post he served between December 2016 and June 2020, he always exceeded and improved spending while also exercising due diligence and prudence.

As chief executive officer in the National Buildings Organisation, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, during 2006-2014, he facilitated and led projects worth Rs 1,20,000 crore towards the creation of housing for all.

As director (finance and budget), MTNL, Ministry of Telecommunications, Negi was responsible for getting MTNL listed on the New York Stock Exchange and also launching the name virtual calling card (VCC).

As the regional director, National Savings Organisation, Ministry of Finance, he initiated 'Kalpavriksh' which led to an increase in small savings from Rs 120 crore in the year 1991 to Rs 2,500 crore in the year 1997.

Negi is also a recipient of a number of awards, which include an award for outstanding performance in the field of small savings in India and the Small Savings Ratna Award by the Government of Delhi.

