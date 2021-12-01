Left Menu

I-T refunds of over Rs 1.29 lakh cr issued between Apr-Nov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 17:49 IST
I-T refunds of over Rs 1.29 lakh cr issued between Apr-Nov
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.29 lakh crore in 8 months of the current fiscal.

This includes Rs 16,691.50 crore worth refunds to 79.70 lakh taxpayers for Assessment Year 2021-22.

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,29,210 crore to more than 1.15 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr 2021 to 29th November 2021,'' the I-T department tweeted.

Of this, Income tax refunds of Rs 42,981 crore have been issued to over 1.13 crore individual cases, and corporate tax refunds of Rs 86,228 crore issued in 1.93 lakh cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021