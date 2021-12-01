Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Announces Appointment of Five Independent Directors on Board

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has announced the appointment of Shri Pradeep Vishambhar Agrawal, Shri Ghanshyam Sher, Dr. (Smt) Aiswarya Biswal, Prof. Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat and Shri Gopal Krishna Agarwal, as Independent Directors on the Board for a period of three years from the date of notification of their appointment or until further orders. Accordingly, they are appointed as Directors on the Board w.e.f. 12.11.2021.

Shri Pradeep Vishambhar Agrawal is a Chartered Accountant and a Company Secretary. His fields of specialization are Finance, Business and Administration. He is a Managing Director in a pharmaceutical company and is in the Board of various other companies. He is also engaged in social activities and is a Director of two Section 8 (not for profit) companies. He also acts as a Trustee of the various Trusts.

Shri Ghanshyam Sher is M.Com, M.A. in Political Science, M.A. in Economics and L.L.B. He is an Advocate. He specializes in Legal advice and Social Service. He has gained administrative experience through various public associations. He has been honored with various awards by renowned personalities.

Dr. (Smt.) Aiswarya Biswal did her Bachelor of Dental Surgery from Utkal University and masters in Management from University of Liverpool, United Kingdom. She received honours in Strategic Management, which encouraged her to pursue her research in extraordinary leadership in University of Liverpool. As a Dentist, she took keen interest in organising various dental camps for the underprivileged and marginalised community both in urban and rural sector. She is a pioneer in awareness and prevention of Oral cancer and preventable dental diseases. Her special interest lies in eradicating of malnutrition and her articles on malnutrition were well received, simultaneously she has organised various awareness programs and seminars to curbs the debilitating effects of malnutrition. She is a well-known columnist and has been contributing her articles in various journals and newspapers internationally, nationally and regionally like Daily Pioneer, Outlook, &Sambad etc. She is a bilingual poet (English and Hindi) and has written two books. She was the Former Editor of Odisha Society of United Kingdom journal as well. She has been actively involved in many philanthropic work especially in Indian diaspora of U.K. and in India as well. She is also associated with various cultural, social and literary organisations worldwide.

Prof. (Dr.) Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat is M.Com, (Gold Medalist). He has done his Ph.D in Financial Evolution of Drugs & Pharmaceutical Companies in India. He was a Dean and Head of Faculty of Commerce/Department of Commerce, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer and has teaching experience of more than 38 years. He has held various academic and administrative responsibilities during his academic career such as Director of Center for Entrepreneurship & Small Business Management, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer, Joint Conference Secretary, Controller of Examination organized by Indian Commerce Association, Coordinator of various exams, Registrar of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer, and Member of Board of management and selection committees of various Universities He has published various books and papers, and has presented his papers in various prestigious conferences/seminars and attended various national/international conferences. He has also been editor of academic bodies of journals.

Shri Gopal Krishna Agarwal is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI). He has done his post graduate in MA economics and graduation in BCom (Hons). He is an Economic thinker and writes extensively for newspaper, financial journals and delivers lectures in seminars & conferences. He has co-authored a book ‘Water an Element of Life: Price Sensitivity and Consumption by the Marginalised' published by Bloomsbury India. He was a Member of Board of Governors at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), a think tank of GoI. He was a member of the Task Force on MSME of the Ministry of Finance and Former Director on the Board of Bank of Baroda (BOB) &North Eastern Electric Power Co. (NEEPCO). He was government nominee on the Central Council of The Institute of company secretaries of India (ICSI). He is an independent director on the board of ICSI (IIP). He is a trustee of India Policy Foundation and Dr.Mookherjee Smriti Nyas, (think tanks). He has initiated various public welfare projects like Jaladhikar Foundation, Nagrik Manch, Shree JeeGausadan, Milk Cooperative Movement etc.

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) A Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum’s Refineries at Mumbai & Kochi and subsidiary Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd., at Bina, Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, retail outlets, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 19,000 Retail Outlets, over 6,100 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 60 Aviation Service Stations, 3 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives’ as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum’s vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

Image: Newly Appointed Independent Directors on the Board of BPCL PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)