Tata Motors shares jump nearly 4 pc after Nov sales data

Shares of Tata Motors on Wednesday jumped nearly 4 per cent after the company said its total sales increased by 25 per cent in November as compared to the same month last year.

The stock gained 3.61 per cent to close at Rs 475.35 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.29 per cent to Rs 478.50.

At the NSE, it zoomed 3.63 per cent to close at Rs 475.25.

In volume terms, 20.28 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2.82 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

Tata Motors said its total sales increased by 25 per cent to 62,192 units in November as compared to the same month last year. The company had dispatched 49,650 units in November 2020.

The automaker posted a 21 per cent increase in its domestic wholesales at 58,073 as compared with 47,859 units in the year-ago period.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 29,778 units in November, as compared to 21,641 units in the same month last year.

