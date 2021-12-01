Left Menu

Vietnam to produce more Sputnik V vaccine in deal with Russia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:21 IST
Vietnam to produce more Sputnik V vaccine in deal with Russia
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia and Vietnam have agreed to expand production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Vietnam, Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF, which markets the vaccine internationally, said on Wednesday.

The deal between Russia and Vietnam's state-owned VABIOTECH and Vietnamese investment company Sovico Group, was signed during Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visit to Russia this week. It paves the way for expansion of Sputnik V production in Vietnam.

The agreement will also allow VABIOTECH, which had already been producing Sputnik V, to begin manufacturing the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine in Vietnam, RDIF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021