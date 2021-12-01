Vietnam to produce more Sputnik V vaccine in deal with Russia
- Country:
- Russia
Russia and Vietnam have agreed to expand production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Vietnam, Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF, which markets the vaccine internationally, said on Wednesday.
The deal between Russia and Vietnam's state-owned VABIOTECH and Vietnamese investment company Sovico Group, was signed during Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visit to Russia this week. It paves the way for expansion of Sputnik V production in Vietnam.
The agreement will also allow VABIOTECH, which had already been producing Sputnik V, to begin manufacturing the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine in Vietnam, RDIF said.
