Three injured after explosion in Munich - police
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:32 IST
- Country:
- Germany
An old aircraft bomb exploded at a bridge near Munich's busy main train station on Wednesday, injuring three people, police said on Twitter.
The explosion happened during construction work, police said.
Due to the explosion, rail travel to and from the main train station has been suspended, according to rail operator Deutsche Bahn.
