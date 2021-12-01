Left Menu

Royal Enfield wholesales dip 19 pc in November

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:37 IST
Royal Enfield wholesales dip 19 pc in November
Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, a part of Eicher Motors, on Wednesday reported a 19 per cent dip in total wholesales at 51,654 units in November.

The company had reported sales of 63,782 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales last month stood at 44,830 units, while the same were at 59,084 units in October 2020. Exports, however, rose by 45 per cent to 6,824 units last month as against 4,698 in the year-ago period.

