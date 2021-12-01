Left Menu

Construction site blast in Munich injures 3, disrupts trains

An explosion at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich on Wednesday injured three people, one of them seriously, police said.It wasnt immediately clear what led to the blast at the site near the Donnersbergerbruecke station, after which a column of smoke was seen.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:38 IST
Construction site blast in Munich injures 3, disrupts trains
  • Country:
  • Germany

An explosion at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich on Wednesday injured three people, one of them seriously, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the blast at the site near the Donnersbergerbruecke station, after which a column of smoke was seen. Police said they had no immediate indication of foul play, news agency dpa reported.

The site is located on the approach to Munich's central station, which is a bit over a km (about a half-mile) to the east. Trains to and from that station, one of Germany's busiest, were suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021