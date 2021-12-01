Left Menu

Russia warns some US diplomats will have to leave by Jan 31

We see the American demand as an expulsion and will respond in kind, Zakharova said.The Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said last week that 27 Russian diplomats will have to leave by Jan 30, followed by an equal number half a year later.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:57 IST
Russia warns some US diplomats will have to leave by Jan 31
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia warned Wednesday that a number of US diplomats will have to leave Russia before the end of next month, the latest salvo in a diplomatic tug-of-war between Moscow and Washington.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said those US Embassy personnel who would have spent more than three years in Russia would have to leave Russia by Jan 31.

She said the Russian demand mirrors US actions that would make 55 Russian diplomats to leave. “We see the American demand as an expulsion and will respond in kind,” Zakharova said.

The Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said last week that 27 Russian diplomats will have to leave by Jan 30, followed by an equal number half a year later. He rejected the US State Department's argument that the Russian diplomats will have to leave because their visas are expiring, saying that Washington's refusal to extend their visas effectively amounted to the diplomats' expulsion.

Antonov urged the US to roll back several waves of mutual restrictions on the countries' diplomats and “return to normal practice of diplomatic missions' work”.

On Wednesday, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Ryabkov described Washington's move as an effective “destruction of diplomatic missions”.

“They just go head-on, continuing attempts to exert pressure,” he said about the US. “That language of ultimatums that the Americans also use in other spheres of our relations is unacceptable for us. We will respond in kind.'' Russia and the US have exchanged several rounds of diplomats expulsions and took other steps restricting the activities of their respective diplomatic missions over the past years as relations between Moscow and Washington sank to post-Cold War lows over Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, its interference in US elections, its hacking attacks and other irritants.

As part of trading diplomatic blows, Russia banned the US Embassy from hiring local residents. The Embassy said the move forced it to reduce its consular workforce by 75% and cut most US citizen services as well as non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021