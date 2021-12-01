Left Menu

American fund TFCC buys 46 pc stake in Chennai-based Ramcharan Co for $4.14 bln

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:59 IST
American fund TFCC buys 46 pc stake in Chennai-based Ramcharan Co for $4.14 bln
  • Country:
  • India

The New York-based impact fund TFCC International on Wednesday announced investing USD 4.14 billion (over Rs 31,000 crore) for a 46 per cent stake in Ramcharan Co, a Chennai-based company, which is mainly into the distribution of chemicals.

The investment will go into the target company's energy management systems and renewable energy devices with high storage capacity made from sodium silicate. This investment will be made with a horizon of five to seven years and the first round would be closed by January 2021, according to a joint statement.

TFCC International is a deep impact fund, with investments from high-net-worth individuals, government agencies and financial institutions, based in New York.

The fund is looking at impact investments in India in the areas of environment solutions, renewable energy and low-cost housing.

Currently, with a portfolio of USD 20 billion invested in South Asia, TFCC is entering India through its investment in Ramcharan Co.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021