REUTERS NEXT-Eurogroup head Donohoe confident recovery can be sustained despite Omicron

I am confident about our ability to sustain a strong recovery into next year," Donohoe said on Wednesday. "I hope we can avoid those broad health measures again.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:02 IST
The head of Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers Paschal Donohoe is confident that the continent's recovery can be sustained into next year even if the Omicron variant requires new public health measures, he told the Reuters Next conference.

"It is very early days in terms of the health impact of this new variant on all of us. I am confident about our ability to sustain a strong recovery into next year," Donohoe said on Wednesday.

"I hope we can avoid those broad health measures again. I am equally confident that we will be able to allow consumption and investment to take place along side them were they to happen," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

