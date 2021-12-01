Left Menu

Registrations on e-shram portal cross 10-cr mark

The number of registrations on e-shram portal, launched by the labour ministry to create a national database of unorganised workers, crossed the 10-crore mark on Wednesday.On November 30, over 12.18 lakh registrations were done.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:27 IST
Registrations on e-shram portal cross 10-cr mark
  • Country:
  • India

The number of registrations on e-shram portal, launched by the labour ministry to create a national database of unorganised workers, crossed the 10-crore mark on Wednesday.

On November 30, over 12.18 lakh registrations were done. The states with more than 1 lakh registrations are Uttar Pradesh (2.61 lakh), West Bengal (1.08 lakh) and Bihar (1.02 lakh), a ministry statement said. ''As on 1st December 2021, over 10 crore workers have been registered on eSHRAM portal. The top leading states are West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar etc,'' it said. The portal was launched on August 26 this year to create a national database of unorganized workers, including construction workers, migrant workers, gig workers and platform workers, street vendors, domestic workers, agriculture workers, etc and it was provided to states for registration of unorganised workers. The government has provided registration facilities at doorstep of unorganised workers. Common Service Centers (CSCs), an entity of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is working as enrolment agency through its over 4 lakh centers across the country. They are actively registering unorganised workers across the country specially in rural areas.

State governments have also been onboarded over 17,337 State Seva Kendras (SSKs) with e-shram portal to extend the outreach of the registration facility. Workers can also self register through the portal, it stated. Around 81 per cent registration is being done by CSCs and SSKs and remaining 19 per cent is through self regisrtation, it stated.

Nearly 48 per cent registered workers are male and remaining 52 per cent are female. Transgenders are also being registered on e-shram portal. So far, 2,380 transgenders have been registered, it stated.

In order to facilitate delivery of social security schemes and any cash assistance to the eligible unorganised workers, bank account details are being captured. Around 90 per cent of the registrations have bank accounts details. It will facilitate seamless financial transactions on a click without any hassle.

About 52.03 per cent registered workers are from the farm sector followed by 11.87 per in construction and 9.19 per cent in domestic and household segments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021