Aravali Power Company pays Rs 135 cr interim dividend to NTPC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC Limited on Wednesday said Aravali Power Company has paid an amount of Rs 135 crore to the power giant as interim dividend for 2021-22.

Aravali Power Company Private Limited (APCPL) is a joint venture company of NTPC, Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL) and Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL).

APCPL has paid a second interim dividend of Rs 135 crore (net of TDS) for the Financial Year 2021-22 towards NTPC. The total interim dividend paid to its promoters for the Financial Year 2021-22 is Rs 900 crore which is the highest ever interim dividend paid by APCPL since inception, a statement issued by NTPC said.

