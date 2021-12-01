REUTERS NEXT-Eurogroup head Donohoe confident Omicron won't derail recovery

The head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers Paschal Donohoe is confident the region's recovery can be sustained into next year even if the Omicron coronavirus variant requires new public health measures, he told the Reuters Next conference. Donohoe, Ireland's finance minister, said his confidence was based on how economies have increasingly demonstrated their ability to limit the damage of restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus.

He also said the EU's huge COVID-19 recovery fund would make "a very big injection" into the bloc next year to further guard against the risks that are now developing. "It is very early days in terms of the health impact of this new variant on all of us. I am confident about our ability to sustain a strong recovery into next year," Donohoe said on Wednesday.

"I hope we can avoid those broad health measures again. I am equally confident that we will be able to allow consumption and investment to take place along side them were they to happen." The Irish economy's continued ability to weather one of Europe's toughest lockdown regimes led the country's fiscal watchdog to predict on Wednesday that the budget deficit for 2021 would be lower than government forecast just six weeks ago.

However, Donohoe cautioned he would need to see whether the new variant - the first case of which was confirmed in Ireland on Wednesday - will impact economic activity in any way and what level of economic support would be needed across December and into the early part of next year. He nevertheless said COVID-19 transmission had been stabilising in Ireland over the last few days, albeit at a high level.

"The governments here in Ireland and across the European Union will be responsive and we will be agile in responding back to what could happen with public health measures," Donohoe said. "We've demonstrated over the last 18 months our ability to put in place measures that have worked, have saved jobs... We'll do it again." (Additional reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

