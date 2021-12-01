Genesys to prepare 3D map of India's top-100 cities

Technology firm Genesys on Wednesday said it plans to prepare a 3D map of top-100 cities across the country as part of its programme for pan-India mapping, which it will share with users and enterprises on a licence basis.

Without sharing the exact timeline to complete the mapping, Genesys Chairman and Managing Director Sajid Malik said the company has the capacity to finish the project for 100 cities within 18 months.

''We have invested Rs 200 crore till date in developing our 3D mapping technology. These maps will be available for residents of the country in the next financial year. We may make it available on a freemium model which will be partly free and partly paid,'' Malik said.

The company's mapping platform 'Digital Twin' was launched by Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

He added that the government's new geospatial policy is a manifestation of the importance that map content and technology are going to play in the growth and bring huge buoyancy to the Indian economy in the days to come.

''With this Genesys Digital Twin content programme, highly accurate digital 3D maps will be available for the first time which will depict reality on an as-is basis. This programme will benefit a huge number of start-ups, private enterprises,'' Kant said.

He added that the 3D maps will unlock the potential of augmented reality and new areas of growth.

Malik said the digital twin platform of urban India will herald a transformation in map usage in this country as we would have mapped, literally, every inch of the city.

Genesys claims to have a constellation of advanced sensors in India, consisting of aerial mobile and terrestrial systems capable of imaging at very high speeds and resolution.

The company expects that the creation of accurate 3D data means that a host of applications will open up in high-definition mapping, which was hitherto not possible, for smart cars, e-commerce, logistics, gaming, utilities planning for next-generation networks in telecom, renewable energy and in disaster management and emergency response.

