Maruti Suzuki reports 3 pc production dip in Nov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 20:13 IST
Maruti Suzuki reports 3 pc production dip in Nov
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) witnessed a 3 per cent drop in production last month.

In a regulatory filing, the auto major reported total production of 1,45,560 units in November compared to 1,50,221 units in November 2020.

''The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month,'' it noted.

MSI said total passenger vehicle production stood at 1,42,025 units last month, against 1,46,577 units in November 2020.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood at 19,810 units last month compared to 24,336 units a year ago.

Similarly, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, and Dzire, declined to 74,283 units from 85,118 units earlier, MSI said. Production of utility vehicles -- Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6 -- however, increased to 35,590 units last month from 24,719 units in the corresponding month of 2020.

The company reported a drop in the production of its Eeco van at 9,889 units last month compared to 11,212 units in November 2020.

MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 3,535 units last month, as against 3,644 units in the year-ago month.

MSI had reported a 26 per cent drop in total production in October on a yearly basis at 1,34,779 units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

