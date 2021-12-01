Left Menu

Adani Transmission appoints Lisa Caroline MacCallum as additional director

Adani Transmission on Wednesday said its board has appointed Lisa Caroline MacCallum as an additional director independent from 30th November 2021.The board of directors of the company has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Lisa Caroline MacCallum as an additional director Non-Executive, Independent with effect from 30th November, 2021 to hold office up to the date of next annual general meeting, a BSE filing said.Lisa Caroline MacCallum began her professional life in Accounting, Finance and Consulting with KPMG in Australia and the USA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 20:15 IST
Adani Transmission appoints Lisa Caroline MacCallum as additional director
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Transmission on Wednesday said its board has appointed Lisa Caroline MacCallum as an additional director (independent) from 30th November 2021.

The board of directors of the company has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Lisa Caroline MacCallum as an additional director (Non-Executive, Independent) with effect from 30th November, 2021 to hold office up to the date of next annual general meeting,'' a BSE filing said.

Lisa Caroline MacCallum began her professional life in Accounting, Finance and Consulting with KPMG in Australia and the USA. She enjoyed a long career at NIKE Inc (2001-2014) based in the USA, serving on the executive leadership team in commercial and brand strategy roles and as Vice President of NIKE’s Corporate Philanthropy and Global Community Investments. She most recently completed a full-term independent directorship on British Telecom PLC’s Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Board Committee 2015 to 2019, the filing stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021