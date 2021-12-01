Adani Transmission appoints Lisa Caroline MacCallum as additional director

Adani Transmission on Wednesday said its board has appointed Lisa Caroline MacCallum as an additional director (independent) from 30th November 2021.

The board of directors of the company has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Lisa Caroline MacCallum as an additional director (Non-Executive, Independent) with effect from 30th November, 2021 to hold office up to the date of next annual general meeting,'' a BSE filing said.

Lisa Caroline MacCallum began her professional life in Accounting, Finance and Consulting with KPMG in Australia and the USA. She enjoyed a long career at NIKE Inc (2001-2014) based in the USA, serving on the executive leadership team in commercial and brand strategy roles and as Vice President of NIKE’s Corporate Philanthropy and Global Community Investments. She most recently completed a full-term independent directorship on British Telecom PLC’s Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Board Committee 2015 to 2019, the filing stated.

