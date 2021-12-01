2 women held at Delhi airport by CISF with fake US visas
Two Indian women were apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport on Wednesday for allegedly using fake US visas for travel, officials said.
The women were initially seen exchanging some documents with a man in a suspicious manner at the terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and subsequently the security officials put them on surveillance, the officials said.
The women had allegedly shown fake US visas to obtain boarding passes from the concerned airlines but as they could not furnish proper documents for travel they were offloaded and handed over to the Delhi Police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for further investigation, a senior officer said.
