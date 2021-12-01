SBI General Insurance sets up task force faster clearances of claims to rain affected customers

Chennai, Dec 1 (PTI): SBI General Insurance on Wednesday said it has set in motion a standard operating process and established a task force to manage queries and claims on fast-track mode in the wake of the heavy rainfall recorded in several parts of the state.

SBI General Insurance urged its customers to stay safe and take precautionary measures to safeguard their lives. The heavy rains have affected Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipettai, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and other districts of the state.

''SBI General Insurance stands by its customers during these testing times. The team at SBI General has set the standard operating process in motion and has set up a task force to manage queries and claims on fast track mode'', the company said in a statement here.

The company is monitoring the situation and is equipped to address all the queries. Customers can call the toll free number 18001021111, it said.

SBI General Insurance said it follows a process of 'Express Claims' settlement in case of commercial claims for losses of up to Rs 10 lakh for affected customers. It would waive the paperwork requirement wherever practicable. In case of smaller claims, immediate settlements would be offered with efforts to help those affected, the statement added.

