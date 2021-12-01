E-commerce marketplace BizzTM on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1.2 million (about Rs 8.9 crore) in funding led by US-based early-stage India fund, 2am VC, along with Axilor.

The company will use the proceeds to further expand its presence in 100 new cities across India.

Others who participated in the funding round include Let's Venture, IIMI Fund, Qua Capital, Incisive Ventures, and marquee angel investors such as Anupam Mittal (founder, Shaadi.com), Ramakant Sharma (Co-founder, Livspace), Abhishek Nag (Director at Netflix) and Ryan Valles (a US-based serial entrepreneur), the company said in a statement.

Family offices like Patni, Supriyajith Family Trust, and Almoayed General also contributed to the funding. *** *NxtWave raises USD 2.8 mn led by Orios Venture Partners, Better Capital Hyderabad-based ed-tech startup NxtWave on Wednesday said it has raised USD 2.8 million (about Rs 21 crore) in funding led by Orios Venture Partners and Better Capital. The startup plans to deploy the fresh capital for expanding the team, accelerate product development and penetrate further in the existing markets to scale the revenue by five times in the next 12 months, the company said in a statement.

The series A funding round also saw participation from Ramakant Sharma (Founder, Livspace), V Umang Kumar (Co-founder and President, CarDekho), Chakradhar Gade (Co-founder, Country Delight), Anupam Mittal (Founder, Shaadi.com), Nandu Nandkishore (Professor ISB and Former Global CEO Nestle Nutrition) and Shaji Devakar (Executive Director, IIFL Wealth) among others. *** *UNGCNI to organise Global HR Best Innovative and Sustainable Practices Championship United Nations Global Compact Network India (UNGCNI) is organising Global HR Best Innovative and Sustainable Practices Championship 2021 to promote sustainability practices amongst corporates. The purpose of the championship is to bring organizations from across the world to showcase their best HR practices aligned with the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), it said.

The objective of this contest was to showcase innovative work that HR heads were driving to energise the workforce and instill confidence for a better tomorrow and at the same time recognise them. UNGCNI provides a platform for Indian businesses, academic institutions, and civil society organizations to join hands for strengthening responsible business practices.

