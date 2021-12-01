Exports up 26.49 pc to USD 29.88 bn in Nov

India's merchandise exports in November rose by 26.49 per cent to USD 29.88 billion on account of healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, petroleum, chemicals and marine products, according to provisional data released by the government on Wednesday.

The exports stood at USD 23.62 billion in November 2020.

Imports in November were at USD 53.15 billion, an increase of 57.18 per cent over USD 33.81 billion in the same month of 2020, leaving a trade deficit of USD 23.27 billion.

''India's merchandise exports in April-November 2021 was USD 262.46 billion, an increase of 50.71 per cent over USD 174.15 billion in April-November 2020 and an increase of 24.29 per cent over USD 211.17 billion in April-November 2019,'' the commerce ministry said.

Imports in April-November 2021 grew by 75.39 per cent to USD 384.44 billion.

Trade deficit stood at USD 121.98 billion during the eight-month period of this fiscal.

As per the data, the trade deficit in November more than doubled to USD 23.27 billion as gold imports grew by about 8 per cent to USD 4.22 billion. The gap between imports and exports totalled USD 10.19 billion during November 2020. Outward shipments of engineering goods, which accounted for 28.19 per cent of total exports in November, jumped about 37 per cent year-on-year to USD 8 billion. Exports of petroleum products soared 145.3 per cent on an annual basis to USD 3.82 billion. However, the outbound shipments of gems and jewellery dipped by 11 per cent to USD 2.4 billion during the month. On the imports front, the inbound shipments of 'petroleum, crude and products' surged 132.44 per cent to USD 14.68 billion in November. Imports of 'coal, coke and briquettes' climbed 135.81 per cent in November this year to USD 3.58 billion. The updated trade data will be released later in the month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)