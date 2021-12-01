Task force recommends setting up Karnataka career guidance centre of excellence

Bengaluru, Dec 1 (PTI): A task force, formed under the ‘Mission Yuva Samruddhi’ to create one crore jobs in five years, has recommended to set up ‘Karnataka Career Guidance Centre of Excellence’ similar to the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission.

The task force, which submitted its interim report in a meeting chaired by Minister for IT-BT and Skill Development Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday, said it would get the final report ready in the next 10 days.

A statement issued by the office of the Minister said, ''The task force has felt the need for ‘Karnataka Career Guidance Centre of Excellence’ as there is no systematic career guidance in the State as of now. ''Multiple models are in existence and there is a need to create a common framework for career guidance from school to college to employment,'' the task force said. It has also recommended focusing on imparting digital skills and creating entrepreneurial mindsets, providing career information and guidance, youth incubation, creating entrepreneurial eco systems in the district, the Minister said in the meeting.

