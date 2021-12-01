Left Menu

Jaipur airport gears up to implement Covid guidelines for international arrivals

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:14 IST
The Jaipur International Airport here on Wednesday put in place several measures, including additional coronavirus testing facilities, to implement the government's COVID-19 guidelines for international arrivals, officials said.

''Elaborate arrangements, including additional testing and resting facilities, for safety and convenience of passengers have been made at the airport. Larger waiting and seating areas with necessary amenities, additional counters and booths for registration and sampling, more ground staff for faster passenger processing are among the measures put in place to handle international arrival,'' an airport official said.

Passengers arriving from 'at-risk' countries will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing on arrival and wait for results before they can continue on their onward journey or leave the airport for home, he said.

People arriving from all other countries will be allowed to leave the airport and they will be required to self-monitor their health over the next 14 days, the official added.

As a precautionary measure, two per cent of passengers on each flight will be required to undergo testing at the airport on arrival, he added.

Children under five are exempted from both pre-arrival and post-arrival testing unless found symptomatic for COVID-19, he added.

