Left Menu

Delhi govt to issue notices to CPWD for construction work at Central Vista project site despite ban

The Delhi government will issue notices to the Central Public Works Department CPWD for carrying out construction work at the Central Vista project site despite a ban and for violating dust control norms, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.He said the CPWD must respond to these notices by Thursday and further action will be taken based on their response.We had been receiving a lot of calls regarding work being carried out at the Central Vista project site despite a ban on construction and demolition activities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:52 IST
Delhi govt to issue notices to CPWD for construction work at Central Vista project site despite ban
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government will issue notices to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for carrying out construction work at the Central Vista project site despite a ban and for violating dust control norms, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

He said the CPWD must respond to these notices by Thursday and further action will be taken based on their response.

''We had been receiving a lot of calls regarding work being carried out at the Central Vista project site despite a ban on construction and demolition activities. During an inspection, we found that it was indeed true,” Rai said.

''We will ask the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to issue a notice to the CPWD, asking it the reason for continuing the construction work despite restrictions because of air pollution,'' he said.

Rai said a separate notice will be issued to the agency for violating dust pollution control norms at the site.

The Delhi government had earlier said the ban on construction and demolition activities in the capital will continue till further orders because of the high air pollution levels. Rai said November witnessed an increase in pollution levels due to a variety of reasons. ''This month saw both Diwali pollution – illegal cracker burning -- and stubble burning around Delhi which significantly contributed to the intensity of pollution. A reduction in wind speed led to the accumulation of pollutants,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following HC order

Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021