Coal India production rises 4% in November

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:59 IST
The production of state-owned Coal India rose by 4 per cent to 53.8 million tonnes in November compared to 51.7 million tonnes in the same month a year ago, a regulatory filing said on Wednesday.

The company's output in the April-November period also increased to 353.4 MT from over 334.5 MT in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The company is eyeing one billion tonnes of production by 2023-24.

