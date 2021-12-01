Left Menu

Lebanon reintroduces some COVID-19 prevention measures

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 22:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr
Lebanon will impose a night-time curfew starting Dec. 17 on non-vaccinated people for three weeks and make full vaccination mandatory for all workers in several sectors due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, the COVID-19 committee said on Wednesday.

Vaccination will be mandatory for all civil servants and workers in the health, education, tourism and public transport sectors as of Jan. 10, the committee said.

A new coronavirus variant found in South Africa and detected in several countries was determined as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization last week and has led to strengthening COVID-19-related restrictions around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

