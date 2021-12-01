EU's Sefcovic says Britain must reciprocate now on Brexit proposals

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic urged Britain on Wednesday to reciprocate immediately to concessions made over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland in recent months, saying Brussels would be firm defending its interests.

"We made an important move towards the UK with far reaching proposals for solutions. We need the UK Government to reciprocate this now. We have no time to lose," Sefcovic said in a briefing to Northern Ireland lawmakers.

"I'm sparing no efforts to reach solution. We will remain calm and constructive but also firm," Sefcovic said, speaking ahead of the latest round of talks with Britain's Brexit minister David Frost on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)