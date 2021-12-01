Havells India was ranked seventh among the top electrical equipment companies globally by Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for 2021.

Its commitment to Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) and responsible growth has been recognised by DJSI for the current year 2021, Havells said.

''Despite the trying times of pandemic and stricter ESG rating methodology, Havells has jumped 12 basis points to 88 percentile score in the sector, thus ranking 7th in the electrical equipment section globally. Havells has been consistently ranked in the top 10 global companies for ESG performance in the electrical sector for last three years,'' it said.

Earlier in October this year, Havells for the first time was upgraded from ‘BBB’ to ‘A’ rating in Morgan Stanley formulated MSCI ESG Rating. *** *Sapphire Foods opens 500th store, expects to double store base in next 3-4 years The Samara Capital-promoted Sapphire Foods, which is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in the Indian sub-continent, on Wednesday said it has opened its 500th store.

The company, which had launched its IPO last month, expects to double store base in next 3-4 years, it said.

“This is an important landmark in Sapphire Foods’ growth journey and underlines the business’ strong recovery from the uncertainties brought about by the pandemic,'' Sapphire Foods Group CEO Sanjay Purohit said. The company saw healthy recovery in dine-in sales as restrictions eased while delivery sales also accelerated, he said. *** *Capital Trust gets Rs 26 crore term loan from HDFC Bank Digitally enabled NBFC Capital Trust on Wednesday said it has received a Rs 26 crore term loan from HDFC Bank, taking the total lending from the bank to Rs 97 crore.

The non-banking finance company said it has enough liquidity which gives it headroom to further increase disbursements.

The company, which specialises in providing income generating micro business loans in tier 3-5 regions, also enhanced its branch network by opening 71 new branches recently.

Ticket size of loans will range from about Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh focussed towards MSME sector, Capital Trust said.

